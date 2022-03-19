The payouts of between £5,000 and £8,000 to seven recipients come after not-for-profit organisations operating in-person youth activities suffered greatly during the Covid pandemic due to restrictions and closures limiting their ability to provide services to young people and fundraise.

The ARG Youth Activity Scheme, launched last September and distributed via Fylde Council, gave thegroups a vital boost, helping them continue their mission to empower young residents in a broad range of ways, from providing opportunities for social engagement and community integration to sports activities and mental health support.

So far, a total £52,000 in grants have been awarded to the following eligible projects in Fylde:

The Well Church at Ansdell is among the recipients, for funding pf a new youth club

The Well Church, Ansdell, received £8,000 to fund a new youth club for eight-to-14-year-olds;

Fylde Rugby Community Foundation - £8,000 for a new girls’ rugby session and after-school club;

Streetwise, based in Freckleton - £8,000 to help fund the extension of youth provision from two days to four days;

Just Good Friends, the friendship support group with a mission to combat loneliness and social isolation – £8,000 to fund a youth club for 9–18-year-olds with learning difficulties;

Freckleton Youth Club – £8,000 to help provide an extra day of activities;

The AFC Fylde Community Foundation charitable trust – £7,000 to establish and support an LGBTQ+ group in Kirkham;

Park View 4U, Lytham - £5,000 to provide weekly and holiday cycling activities for local youths.

Coun Karen Buckley, leader of Fylde Council, said: “Many of the groups and organisations that offer so much to the young people of Fylde were unable to operate as normal during the pandemic, and their absence was sorely felt. It’s our honour to be able to support these wonderful local initiatives to bring support back to our youth.”