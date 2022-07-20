Richard Spedding, 55, of Weeton, who has conducted Humanist wedding ceremonies since 2019, hopes that the Government will act to legally recognise humanist marriages immediately, as it is able to under the Marriage Act 2013.

Humanist weddings are bespoke, non-religious wedding ceremonies conducted by celebrants who are accredited by Humanists UK, a charitable organisation which promotes secular humanism.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Humanist celebrant Richard Spedding

Under the current rules, these weddings are not legally recognised in England and Wales, although the law has changed in Scotland, Northern Ireland, Jersey, Guernsey and the Republic of Ireland.

Although couples in England and Wales can go through a humanist wedding ceremony with friends and family, they still have to be legally married in a separate ceremony by the registrar.

The Law Commission is proposing an overhaul of the ‘outdated’ rules which could mean these ceremonies could be legally recognised but humanists say this could take years – instead they say the Government is already able to allow humanist weddings to be legal and should act now.

Richard said: “Legally recognising humanist marriages doesn’t require a general reform of marriage law like the Law Commission is proposing.

"Humanist marriages can gain legal recognition now through the Marriage Act 2013, which doesn’t even require a new Act of Parliament.

“As a humanist celebrant, I’ve had the privilege of putting together weddings that are a beautiful celebration of each couple and the people that mean the most to them.

"So, it’s always a shame to have to remind those attending that this isn’t the one that’s recognised in the eyes of the law – they want to have the wedding of their choice but they still have to go through the added expense and organisation of having a additional marriage at the registry office.”

Andrew Copson, chief executive of Humanists UK, says the Law Commission proposals would take years to implement and urged the government to legally recognise humanist weddings immediately.