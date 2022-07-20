The hole was spotted on Monday evening, by Nick Frudd, a Bispham resident who also sent in footage.

Nick said: “It looks like it could be really dangerous if driven over. The tarmac around it is only a few centimetres thick, and you can see there’s a deep cavity underneath.”

The area has since been fenced off, ready for repair works.

Sinkhole on corner of Washington Avenue / Stopford Avenue in Bispham, Blackpool.

It happened on Monday 18 July 2022 – when temperatures in Blackpool reached 31C.

Another sinkhole was also reported on Common Edge Road, between Common Edge playing fields and Miller & Carter.

A spokesperson at Blackpool Council said: “Carriageway defects like this can occur at any time but can be more common in the summer months. We would ask anyone who sees anything similar to report it to us.”