An award-winning gothic horror production will be bringing chills and thrills to Blackpool next month.

The Haunting of Blaine Manor, written and directed by Joe O'Byrne will be staged at Blackpool Grand Theatre Thursday from Thursday September 7 to Friday September 9.

It is 1953 and renowned American parapsychologist Doctor Roy Earle ~ famous for discrediting hauntings and exposing fake mediums ~ is invited to attend a séance in what is said to be the most haunted building in England.

The subject in question is Blaine Manor, a building with an horrific history, where even the locals won't set foot, as all who walk within those grounds will be cursed!

A scene from The Haunting of Blaine Manor.

Dr Earle’s arrival at the manor has awoken something, something horrific within the walls.

As a raging storm closes off Blaine Manor from the outside world, Earle and the other guests soon discover that what is waiting there is not nearly as horrific as what has entered with him..

This chilling work is very much in the spirit of M.R. James, England’s most accomplishes ghost story writer (Casting the Runes, Whistle and I’ll Come to you My Lad, The Haunted Doll’s House).

The chills mount up in The Haunting of Blaine Manor

It also comes with a nod to the classic black and white film classics of Columbia Pictures, Metro Goldwyn Mayor, Universal Pictures and 20th Century Fox.

Joe O’Byrne’s award-winning production of The Haunting of Blaine Manor is a love-letter to both the Golden Age of Hollywood and the Hammer Horror era.

It is an appreciation of the fabulous characters played by the likes of Vincent Price, Peter Cushing, Bette Davis, Peter Lorre and more.

Writer and director Joe, a Lancashire lad who is a native of Bolton, said: “Bringing any play of mine to the magnificent Blackpool Grand Theatre has been my dream for so long.

"It was architect Frank Matcham's favourite theatre and it is not hard to see why.

"We have played a few of his theatres and this is the jewel in the crown.

"To bring my ghost story to this beautiful historic theatre, in the splendidly gothic atmosphere of Blackpool Grand? They were made for each other!"

Performances are at 7.30pm each night but there is also a 2.30pm matinee on the Saturday.