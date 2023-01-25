The Festival returns for five nights from Wednesday June 28 to Sunday July 2 and is expected to attract crowds of up to 100,000 people.

Now charities from across the region are being encouraged to apply to benefit from the event which will see headliner shows from acts such as Sting, Lionel Richie, Brit Award winner George Ezra, funk and acid jazz outfit Jamiroquai and rock legends Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe

Each year a night of Lytham Festival is partnered with a charity. That charity is then given the opportunity to have a team of fundraisers on site collecting monetary donations.

Paul Caddy, founder of Wesley's Larder, at Lytham Festival last summer.

Lytham Festival director Peter Taylor said: “We are delighted to welcome charity partners every year to Lytham Festival and we encourage all charities, no matter how big or small, to apply for this opportunity.

“Over the years we have welcomed more than 20 local, regional and national charities who have raised many thousands of pounds and, probably most importantly, reached an audience who may not have been familiar with their cause.”

Last year generous music fans donated more than £21,000 to Lytham Festival’s charity partners.

Collectors for Trinity Hospice at Lytham Festival.

One of the charities to benefit was St Annes-based Wesley's Community Café and Larder, which helps local people who need, food, assistance and company.

Paul Caddy, who is founder and head of Wesley’s, said: “We absolutely loved being part of Lytham Festival and would urge charities to apply for this opportunity.

“We were a group of 34 chefs dressed in a silly uniform who worked their socks off all evening, then partied with Simply Red. It was a brilliant way to not only raise cash but to also raise the profile of our charity reaching many thousands of people.”

Blackpool’s Trinity Hospice has partnered with the Festival every year since 2015.

George Ezra is among the stars coming to Lytham Festival this year.

Trinity’s Community Fundraising Manager, Michelle Lonican, said: “We feel extremely fortunate to have been selected in the past as a charity partner for Lytham Festival.

“This incredible event has raised a significant amount of money for our charity, helping to raise much needed funds for the local families who need us. On top of this, our festival nights also give us the chance to offer our dedicated volunteers a fabulous evening of music and entertainment, while meeting the very generous people from across the region and beyond who choose to donate to our charity.”

Any charities which want to be considered as a charity partner can apply or find out more at www.lythamfestival.com/2023-charity-partner-applications/

Applications must be submitted by 5pm on Friday, February 24.

