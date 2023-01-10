The scheme will offer several different game options allowing golfers to practice their technique while enjoying the challenge of taking on elite golf courses recreated by the simulators

Behind the plans are Joe Rutland and his business partner Paul Smith, who together are co-founders of Zeal Golf Ltd.

They had initial plans to open a new amenity at Unit 10 on Sovereign Court in Wyrefields, Poulton industrial estate, where there was an empty warehouse with a small office.

Plans to set up a golf simulation centre at Sovereign Court in Poulton ran into planning difficulties

Proposals were lodged with Wyre planners last year for a change of use from mixed industrial/office to indoor golf simulation centre with retail area for sale of goods and a café.

The shop would have included golf clothing for adults and children and various items of golfing equipment.

However, the change of use plans were recommended for refusal after council engineers deemed the flood risk assessment to be inadequate, while Lancashire County Council highways recommended refusal due to parking concerns.

Now the pair plan to take the simulators to the people by setting them up for social, corporate and charity events, transporting the equipment in a van rather tha working from a base.

Joe, 34, from Thornton, said: “When details of our original plans got out there, there was a lot of interest from golfers here on the Fylde coast.

"We thought we had the perfect premises in Poulton but the planners seemed to think there were all sorts of issues with the building, which we just couldn’t understand.

"To say we were disappointed is an understatement and in the end we just had to walk away.

"But it’s not the end of the project for us.

"It can easily work on a mobile basis, which will allow us to take this to the people who want to use it, rather than them coming to us.

"We have most of the plans in place and hope to launch it in late February or March.”