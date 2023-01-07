News you can trust since 1873
Hays Travel: Grand opening of newly refurbished branch in Cleveleys

A first glimpse inside the new branch of Hays Travel in Cleveleys, which opened on January 6 after three years in their old run-down store.

By Lucinda Herbert
7th Jan 2023, 6:01pm
Updated 8th Jan 2023, 10:28am

Here’s a look at the new store on Victoria Road West, which had a grand opening as a fully refurbished store ...

1. Exterior of the new Hays Travel shop

Exterior of the new Hays Travel shop on at 94 Victoria Road West, Cleveleys. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

2. The opening of the new Hays Travel shop in Cleveleys

Branch Manager Louise Sheperd is all smiles at the opening of the new Hays Travel shop in Cleveleys. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

3. The opening of the new Hays Travel office in Cleveleys

Staff at the opening of the new Hays Travel office in Cleveleys. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

4. Inside the new Hays Travel shop

Holiday brochures inside the new Hays Travel shop at 94 Victoria Road West, Cleveleys. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

