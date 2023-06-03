News you can trust since 1873
Gogglebox: Blackpool star Pete Sandiford shares baby joy with viewers of hit Channel 4 show

Blackpool Gogglebox star Pete Sandiford has delighted viewers by revealing the arrival of his second child.
Adam Lord
By Adam Lord
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 14:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jun 2023, 14:54 BST

Pete confirmed he and his wife Paige Yeoman had welcomed baby Evie on Friday’s edition of the Channel 4 hit. The couple got married last year having welcomed their first child, Jimmy, in August 2021.

The building company boss was seen holding his baby girl as he spoke to his sister Sophie. He said: “Did I tell you her full name? We think we’re going to call her Evie Sylvie Sandiford.” To which his sister, Sophie, quickly replied with: “Oh I love it!”.

Pete Sandiford, right, with sister Sophie, are stars of Channel 4 hit GoggleboxPete Sandiford, right, with sister Sophie, are stars of Channel 4 hit Gogglebox
It wasn’t the only baby joy on the show as Ellie Warner confirmed she had welcomed her first child with boyfriend Nat Eddleston. Ellie, 32, introduced her newborn as she handed the little one to her sister Izzi for a cuddle. During the appearance, Ellie told her sister how despite being a new mother she is showering “twice a day” and joked that her personal hygiene is “fantastic”.

Warner also shared a sweet snap of her newborn on Instagram. In the post she confirmed his name is Ezra in a caption that read: “Sweet baby Ezra, he has made our lives complete, we love you so much son.” Izzi asked to cuddle her new nephew telling her sister not to ‘hog’ him as the pair shared a sweet moment together on camera.

Blackpool siblings Pete and Sophie have been sofa stars for several years and have amassed one of the biggest fanbases on the show.

