Pete confirmed he and his wife Paige Yeoman had welcomed baby Evie on Friday’s edition of the Channel 4 hit. The couple got married last year having welcomed their first child, Jimmy, in August 2021.

The building company boss was seen holding his baby girl as he spoke to his sister Sophie. He said: “Did I tell you her full name? We think we’re going to call her Evie Sylvie Sandiford.” To which his sister, Sophie, quickly replied with: “Oh I love it!”.

Pete Sandiford, right, with sister Sophie, are stars of Channel 4 hit Gogglebox

It wasn’t the only baby joy on the show as Ellie Warner confirmed she had welcomed her first child with boyfriend Nat Eddleston. Ellie, 32, introduced her newborn as she handed the little one to her sister Izzi for a cuddle. During the appearance, Ellie told her sister how despite being a new mother she is showering “twice a day” and joked that her personal hygiene is “fantastic”.

Warner also shared a sweet snap of her newborn on Instagram. In the post she confirmed his name is Ezra in a caption that read: “Sweet baby Ezra, he has made our lives complete, we love you so much son.” Izzi asked to cuddle her new nephew telling her sister not to ‘hog’ him as the pair shared a sweet moment together on camera.