GoFundMe for tragic Blackpool mum whose body was found in old ambulance in Gorton Street
Gila Brown was sadly pronounced dead at the scene in Gorton Street, North Shore at around 9.30am last Thursday (August 15).
Two men were arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug but Lancashire Police said the 27-year-old’s death was not suspicious. The two men were later released on bail.
Her sisters Katie, Carly and Jordan were devastated by her death and shared an emotional tribute to Gila - “a loving mum, sister, daughter, auntie, cousin and loyal friend.”
Now her sisters have launched a GoFundMe to raise money for Gila’s funeral.
Sister Katie, sharing the fundraiser on Facebook, said: “As we all know our beautiful Gila Brown has sadly passed away, and we are struggling to cover costs of the funeral.
“Any donations would be massively appreciated no matter how small.”
In a statement on the GoFundMe page, Katie added: “In loving memory of Gila Brown, we're raising funds to help give her the send off she deserves.
“Gila was loved and cherished by many. This news has caused a great sadness to all who were fortunate to know her.
“As a family we are devastated by this loss, these times call for unity.
“She touched a lot of hearts and will never be forgotten, we are asking friends and family to reach out as unfortunately Gila has no living parents.
“Heaven has gained another angel, may she rest in peace. All donations are greatly appreciated no matter how small.”
The GoFundMe has raised £650 of its £4,000 target since it was created on Tuesday.
You can donate to Gila’s GoFundMe here.