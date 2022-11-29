The GO Outdoors express-style store opened its doors in Blackpool on Monday, November 28.

But what is it?

GO Outdoors, which specialises in outdoor clothing, footwear and equipment, is opening 13 new express-style stores across the North West of England and North Wales and Blackpool is one of its key locations. These smaller, high street-style stores represent an expansion of the GO Outdoors estate, following an extremely successful couple of years for the retailer.

A new GO Outdoors store has opened in Blackpool

What does Go Outdoors sell?

The new stores will enable shoppers to pick up specialist outdoor clothing and equipment in convenient high street locations. Although the stores are more compact than traditional GO Outdoors super-stores, a full range of stock will be available to order for collection via in store ordering, including tents and camping equipment, fishing, equestrian and climbing equipment. Each store will stock a variety of brands, such as Rab, OEX and Berghaus, as well as trusted brands like Peter Storm, HiGear and Brasher. Store colleagues will also be on hand to offer expert advice and provide services like boot and rucksack fitting for customers.

Where is the new Blackpool store? The new Blackpool shop is at 47-49 Victoria St, Blackpool, FY1 4RJ. It has taken the store vacated by Millets.

What do Go Outdoors say?

John Hinde, Retail Director for GO Outdoors comments: “We are extremely excited and proud to be able to expand GO Outdoors onto the high street in this way in Lancashire and Greater Manchester, and to serve customers within the convenience of their new local store. We have had a brilliant couple of years at GO, as more and more people are reaping the benefits of the outdoors for their physical and mental well-being, and this expansion is the outcome of that success. We’re looking forward to offering more customers our unbeatable range of outdoor clothing, footwear and equipment, whilst also supporting local communities and high streets”.

What’s happening nationally?

GO Outdoors Express has secured 14 job roles in Greater Manchester and Lancashire The company plans to continue the expansion of GO Outdoors Express across the country early next year. Elsewhere, GO Outdoors has invested in 8 new and refreshed super-stores so far this year, with a further 2 planned before 2023.

What’s the history of GO Outdoors?

