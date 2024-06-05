Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Good Morning Britain prestenter has been criticised after seemingly fat-shaming his Preston born co-presenter Ranvir Singh.

Andi Peters has faced backlash online after he said some comments deemed offensive to Ranvir Singh whilst they were both presenting ITV’s Good Morning Britain yesterday.

Following Andi’s comments, which regarded his female colleague’s body, numerous people took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to complain.

Both broadcasters have worked at Good Morning Britain since 2014, with 53-year-old Andi being the competition announcer and 46-year-old Ranvir being a relief presenter.

What did Andi say to Ranvir?

During yesterday’s show, as Andi begins to present this segement, the camera angle is first looking over the studio where Ranvir is sitting next Ed Balls and Susanne Reid as she browses her laptop.

In the voiceover, Andi says: "Ranvir, I can see you're online shopping. I wouldn't get that in a medium, Ranvir.”

The mum of one from Preston then waves up to the camera as Andi adds: “That's optimistic".

Andi, now in the camera frame, then laughs and exclaims: “Her face!”

Andi Peters has faced some backlash following a comment he made to Ranvir Singh. Credit: Getty

What have people said?

@ladolcelisa7: “Funny how Andi Peters can be rude about a ladies weight and get away with it! Anyone else would be cancelled and lose their job.”

@BL10CBL: “@GMB Was Andi Peters just fat shaming Ranveer??? [insert ashamed emoji]” @domain_harry: “andi peters throwing shade at ranvir's gorgeous figure! disrespectful”

@Marshmallow3UK: “That was bloody harsh from Andy @GMB“

@covjim: “If i was ranvir id p**** peters face in...#GMB”

Have Andi or Ranvir said anything about the incident?

Neither Andi or Ranvir have addressed the exchange on social media.