"I can’t believe I’ve just done that": Christine McGuinness conquers fears

Blackpool born celebrity Christine McGuinness has conquered her fears today as she completed a daunting experience.

36-year-old model turned TV personality Christine has taken to Instagram to share with her 744k followers a major achievement.

The mum of three, who was diagnosed with Autism in 2021, first posted a story early this morning in which she expressed her disbelief at her plans for the day.

Wearing a full set of glamorous make-up and a smart white bodysuit, Christine said: “This is an early start for me today but I am back to work and what I’m doing today, I actually can’t believe. I’m speaking - public speaking, which I really really struggle with - but I’m actually headlining the whole event.”

Christine then rolled her eyes in fear as she continued: “I know! I know, I know. Breathe - it’s fine, it’s fine. I’m going to be in Manchester, I am the headline speaker at the Women in Business event today. I’ll let you know how it goes!”

Christine’s nerves didn’t seem to be too bad though as she then shared a video of herself dancing to an upbeat Kehlani song on her way to the conference - organised by The Apprentice’s Karen Brady - with the overlay text saying “Let’s go G.”

Left: Christine McGuinness before her big day hosting a conference. Right: after successfully completing it! Credit: @mrscmcguinness on Instagram

A few hours later, once the Women In Business conference had finshed, Christine shared a montage video of her time at the event, in which she could be seen talking on stage inside the huge Manchester Central Convention Complex in fronts of hundreds of women.

In the over-lay text Christine wrote: “Thank you to everyone who came to see me today ...Thank you for listening, for understanding, thank you for your time ... I appreciate you”

Another Instagram story then followed in which Christine, who had returned to her car ready to make the journey back home, shared her pride at the day’s events.

In this video, Christine said: “That went so well, I can’t believe it. The amount of people that were there, I couldn’t see past, like after all the seats and the crowd and all the people stood up, there was so many and everyone was just really really lovely. It was just amazing. I can’t believe I’ve just done that, like, I literally can’t believe I’ve just done that.

“Omg this is a great day! This is a good day, this is a really good day, very happy, very happy.”

The Blackpool born star then shared a final story reflecting on her day in which she was unusually upside down performing a handstand in heeled boots.