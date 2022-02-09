Girl killed on Layton train tracks named as former Cardinal Allen pupil Holly Egan

Holly was pronounced dead at the scene at around 6.35pm on January 27, just one hour and forty minutes after she was reported missing from the Carleton area.

READ: Missing 17-year-old girl killed on Layton train tracksHer family said: "Holly is a beautiful soul and had a very caring heart, always wanting to help others before herself and bringing joy and happiness, not just to our lives, but to the lives of everyone around her.

“Everybody that met her loved her and she'll never know the positive effect she had on their lives’. She was very passionate about the natural world, loved to play guitar and sang with the voice of an angel.

Holly Egan

“Holly will be missed by everyone and our hearts will be forever broken."

Holly was a former pupil of Cardinal Allen Catholic High School in Fleetwood, where she was the international lead for a wildlife project supporting the world's bee population. She was a committee member for CardyHoney, collecting and selling honey from the school's four hives to help fund green spaces campaigns locally.

Brendan Bunting, who runs a youth group in Blackpool, which Holly was a part of, said: "Holly was a special young person who gave so much, cared so much for others, and contributed so much to her community to benefit other young people."

An inquest into the teenager's death will open at Blackpool town hall on Friday.