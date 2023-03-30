News you can trust since 1873
Giant RAF plane Airbus Atlas A400 flies over Blackpool and Fylde Coast

A giant of the RAF fleet paid a roaring visit to Blackpool and the Fylde Coast yesterday (Wednesday, March 29).

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 30th Mar 2023, 12:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 14:47 BST

The Royal Air Force’s massive Airbus Atlas A400 was an awesome sight as it circled low over the coast for a flypast at Blackpool Airport.

Cleveleys photographer Steve Eaves captured the monster plane as it descended with a roar over the sand dunes.

His pictures show the incredible size of the Atlas which boasts a wingspan of 42 metres (138ft) and is believed to cost the RAF around £100 million.

The RAF's Atlas A400 flying low over rooftops near Blackpool Airport on Wednesday, March 29. Picture by Marc Smith
Blackpool resident Marc Smith also managed to film the plane as it rumbled low over rooftops on a ‘dummy run’ over the airport’s runway before taking to the skies again.

His video on TikTok has more than 14,000 views with viewers stunned by the sight of the enormous plane soaring over the housing estate at the back of the airport.

You can watch Marc’s footage in our video player.

The Royal Air Force’s massive Airbus Atlas A400 was an awesome sight as it circled low over the coast for a flypast over Blackpool Airport. Picture by Steve Eaves
Did you know?

The huge size of the Atlas A400 means it can carry up to 116 fully equipped troops and a 37-tonne payload.

Along with its transport role, it can perform aerial refueling and medical evacuation for up to 66 casualties and 25 medical personnel.

According to the RAF website, its fleet of A400M's are based at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire - the UK's largest RAF station.

The pictures show the incredible size of the Atlas, which boasts a wingspan of 42 metres (138ft) and is believed to cost the RAF around £100 million. Picture by Steve Eaves
A giant of the RAF fleet, the Airbus Atlas A400 paid a roaring visit to Blackpool and the Fylde Coast yesterday (Wednesday, March 29). Picture by Steve Eaves
The Airbus Atlas A400 rumbled over the rooftops of Blackpool and the Fylde Coast on Wednesday, March 29. Picture by Steve Eaves
Photographer Steve Eaves captured the monster plane as it descended with a roar over the sand dunes near Blackpool Airport on Wednesday, March 29. Picture by Steve Eaves
