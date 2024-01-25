Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former employees joined with friends and acquaintances to pay their final respects to a 'beautiful' and successful businesswoman who was 'lovely inside and out'.

The procession stopped outside the Pyramid Plaza, and Blackpool Fish Factory at 10:55am - which Gayna purchased in 2020.

Following the procession, the people gathered for a final celebration of Gayna's life - as her funeral was livestreamed and shown on all the screens in No13 Bonny Street - which was owned by Gayna.

Gayna was the eldest daughter of Peter Sedgwick, who bought North Pier in 2011 and Central and South Piers in 2015 but was a successful businesswoman in her own right, having bought the glass-topped Pyramid building on the Golden Mile in 2020.