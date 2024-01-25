News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Blackpool said a final farewell to Gayna Sedgwick as she was driven down the Golden Mile to her funeral

The resort waved a final goodbye to 'kind-hearted' businesswoman, Gayna Sedgwick, as her funeral procession travelled along Blackpool Promenade.

By Lucinda Herbert
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 11:48 GMT
Updated 25th Jan 2024, 14:40 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Former employees joined with friends and acquaintances to pay their final respects to a 'beautiful' and successful businesswoman who was 'lovely inside and out'.

The procession stopped outside the Pyramid Plaza, and Blackpool Fish Factory at 10:55am - which Gayna purchased in 2020.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following the procession, the people gathered for a final celebration of Gayna's life - as her funeral was livestreamed and shown on all the screens in No13 Bonny Street - which was owned by Gayna.

READ MORE: Tributes pour in for Gayna Sedgwick who was 'lovely inside and out'.

Gayna was the eldest daughter of Peter Sedgwick, who bought North Pier in 2011 and Central and South Piers in 2015 but was a successful businesswoman in her own right, having bought the glass-topped Pyramid building on the Golden Mile in 2020.

More to follow.

Related topics:Blackpool TowerBlackpoolNorth PierCentral Pier