Fylde Rugby Club launches International Room celebrating notable former players

The room celebrating those who have graced the international stage while on Fylde’s books is part of an ongoing heritage project by the Fylde Rugby Community Foundation, a charity which promotes ‘Rugby For All’.

Guests at the event included former Fylde and England captain Sir Bill Beaumont and ex-England centre Malcolm Phillips.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phill Mills, foundation manager at The Fylde Rugby Community Foundation said: "We are currently looking into a range of sources to build a total picture of the complete history and heritage of Fylde Rugby Club as part of the project. .

Malcolm Phillips, who won 25 England caps and is a former president of the Rugby Football Union, admires the displays in Fylde's International Room.

"The past players who have represented their countries and have international honours represent such history of the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The project is not only looking at the sports history of Fylde Rugby Club (the games, the results, the league tables, the players) but also giving as much attention to what the club has meant to the community and to better connect the community in Fylde with the club and the club’s history.”

Along with Sir Bill and Malcolm, platers who have represented their country while with Fylde have included Wade Dooley and Steve Bainbridge, who were both on England duty in the1987 World \cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Bill Beaumont

Brian Ashton, who coached England to the 2007 World Cup final, is a former Fylde player, as is Roger Uttley, who captained and managed England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason Robinson, who on more than 50 England RU caps, along with fellow former Rugby League internationals David Stephenson and Bill Burgess, was also on Fylde’s books.

Simon Smith and Tony Swift also represented England, while Eric Peter, Dylan O’Grady, Ryan De La Harpe and Taylor Welch are former Fylde players who have represented other nations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Bill, who joined Fylde as a 17-year-old in 1969 and never played for any other club, went on to be World Rugby chairman and was knighted in the 2018 New Year Honours for his services to the sport.

In 2019, as Fylde RUFC prepared to celebrate its centenary, Sir Bill was a special guest at the club to celebrate his knighthood.

Advertisement Hide Ad