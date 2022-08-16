Rugby legend Sir Bill Beaumont helps Taps 30 Bike Ride raise £4,591 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation

The event is based traditionally starts at The Taps pub in Lytham and has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for Preston-based Rosemere over more than 20 years.

It was postponed from its regular date in early July this year because of a clash with the new dates for the Lytham Festival and from next year is set to be switched to early June.

The field for this year’s one-off revised date on Sunday, August 14, was slightly down on te usual numbers because of holidays and the heat but organiser Danny Kirkman was still delighted with the £4,591 raised – and greatful fr the support of all the riders, including former Fylde, Lancashire and England rugby union captain Sir Bill making his Taps ride debut.

"Sir Bill onlytook up cycling a couple of years ago and it was great to see him join us,” said Danny. “He also helped to hand out the prizes.

“Despite the heat causing lower than normal numbers, we raised a fantastic amount for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, while also having a great day.”

