Now 50 years on – and armed with the motto ‘the best camera is the one you have with you’ – she is celebrating success with her stunning photography.

She was awarded joint first place in the projected digital image nature category, two of her images were awarded silver and another was commended in the annual Lancashire and Cumbria Photographic Union, which is made up of local photographic clubs in the region.

Nicki, who lives in St Annes with her husband and three dogs, was born into a military family and spent her life on the move seeing new places when travelling.

Nicki Greenwood, from St Annes, who is celebrating success in the Lancashire and Cumbria Photographic Union

As an adult she joined the Army to train as a nurse and then went onto work for the Medical Defence Union providing bespoke indemnity solutions for healthcare companies.

She still loves to travel and always has a camera with her now.

The 57-year-old captured her award-winning nature photographs during a special trip to Australia.

She said: “I had a camera in my hand from about the age of seven – it was my mum’s old Box Brownie.

Nicki Greenwood's image of a grouper during a trip to Australia

"The images were captured whilst snorkeling on the Great Barrier Reef in Australia.

"I used a digital camera in an underwater casing and a light that I hired locally.

"One of the images that saw me awarded joint first place in the PDI Nature Category was ‘Maori Wrasse on Reef’.”

Nicki Greenwood's image of a Maori Wrasse

Nicki is a member of the North Fylde Photographic Society, whose members are delighted with her success.

Wayne Paulo, press officer for the Society, said: “The club has a star in their midst - Nicki Greenwood.

“Some of her pictures with be in Cleveleys Library, Thornton Library and Anchorsholme Library throughout August and September.

“The club is also having an opening evening on Tuesday, August 30 at 7.30pm to showcase photographs.

Nicki Greenwood's image of a hawksbill turtle

"We will also have several members to talk to about what we do for the season.”

Nicki has some top tips for anyone thinking about taking up photography.

She added: “Remember that the best camera is the one you have with you! You don't need the most expensive camera to get the best images.

"I really enjoy taking nature photos but also love to do portraits. Have fun trying out different shots and styles of photography until you find what is your favourite style.

"There are loads of tutorials on YouTube to help you learn.

"Join a camera club too. You will meet like minded individuals who are keen to share what they know.”

North Fylde Photographic Society meets every Tuesday evening at 7.30pm from September to the end of April at The Church of St Martin and St Hilda, Fleetwood Road, Carleton.

To join the club, check out the programme and see an online exhibition, visit ww w.northfylde-ps.co.uk or the club’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/groups/520006824732212/

New members, of any level, are welcome.