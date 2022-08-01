The only Bubble Rush in the North West will take over Lawson’s Showground on Sunday, August 7.

Here’s all you need to know about the event and how to take part.

What is the Bubble Rush?

Blackpool Bubble Rush

Bubble Rush is a family-friendly event supporting Brian House – the only children’s hospice on the Fylde coast.

The 5k course on Lawson’s Showground off East Park Drive in Blackpool will see participants pass through four bubble stations where they’ll get completely covered in coloured foam before crossing the finish line to collect a bespoke Bubble Rush medal.

What is the history of the event?

Organised by Brian House Children’s Hospice, Blackpool Bubble Rush last took place in 2019, when 2,000 bubble rushers raised an incredible £50,000 for the Bispham-based charity.

The next event was set for April 2020 but was cancelled with weeks to go as the pandemic took hold of the country.

Despite hopes for a return in 2021, the pandemic forced another cancellation of the family-fun event.

But the event is back for 2022 with heaps of foam at the ready.

What does the fundraising team at Brian House say about the event’s long-awaited return?

Linzi Warburton, head of fundraising at Trinity Hospice, said: “We were so sad to have to cancel not one, but two dates for our bubbliest event.

“Bubble Rush is a family favourite among our fundraising events, and love seeing people cross the finish line covered in foam with a huge smile of their faces.

"It really is so much fun for all the ages.

“But more importantly, everyone taking part and raising sponsorship is helping us to provideoutstanding care and support to life-limited children and their families across the Fylde coast.

“Taking part means that we can continue to be there for our area’s most fragile children.”

How can you take part?

Entry is £15 per adult, £10.50 for children, and a family ticket (for two adults and two children or one adult and three children) costs £50.

It includes a Bubble Rush t-shirt, medal, participant number and sponsorship form.