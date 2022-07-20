Grandfather and dad-of-two Geoff has had many cartoons, illustrations and articles published over the years in a long career as both a writer and cartoonist.

His work has been featured in many regional magazines over the years as well as national publications such as Private Eye, Punch, Readers Digest and many more.

He tried several times to get the children’s stories published as well but it never worked out.

Geoff Waterhouse has had his children's book, Syd Slid, published at the aged of 81

One literary agent even lost the detailed draft Geoff sent in!

However, the delightful book, Syd Slid, has finally become Geoff’s first successful foray into the world of children's picture books.

Syd Slid is about a small snail who is artistic and has aspirations to write his name with his snail trail on the moon.

The front cover of Syd Sid

The story is all about this adventures in trying to make this happen with friend Ollie Owl, in a tale is about determination, friendship and keeping dreams alive.

Geoff, who was born and brought up in Penwortham, near Preston, kept his own dream alive and now he has succeeded – with a little help from daughter Rebecca.

He said: “I’m 81 now so I suppose it’s about time!

"I have another five stories ready to go if they like this one, so I may end up with enough money for that Mercedes I always wanted – if I’m not too old to drive it by then!

“I started off telling these stories to my two daughters, who are now both grown up, and then my grandchildren.

"My daughter Rebecca helped me get it published – she’s better at letter writing and sorting things out than I am, and he said ‘let’s do this properly’.

"It’s obviously very nice to have it published and I suppose the message is, never give up!”

Syd Slid is published by Austin Macauley and is available online at Waterstones, WH Smiths, Amazon and all the usual places.