Frank Fineman, 85, of North Shore, has cleverly captured the likenesses of well known celebrities and other subjects from photos and postcards, thanks to his skills with the paintbrush.

Using acrylic colours, he has painted a who’s who of history, film, television and music, ranging the Beatles and the Rolling Stones to Ed Sheeran, the Only Fools and Horses cast, the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall (William and Kate), Winston Churchill and many more.

He has more than 300 paintings in his house.

Frank Fineman with some of his paintings

Frank wants to raise as much as possible for Parkinsons UK and hopes some of the paintings can go on display on the Fylde coast and be sold to boost the charity’s coffers.

It is a cause close to Frank’s heart, as his wife Ruth, to whom he was married for 63 years, suffered from the illness for 16 years before her death last year.

Frank, a father-of-three and grandfather who grew up in the old East End of London, moved to Blackpool in 1979 when he and Ruth bought and ran the Woodley Hotel , on Lansdowne Place, for nine years before he became a taxi driver in the resort.

He said: “I only started painting just over 20 years ago, just as a hobby when I went on holiday to Tenerife with Ruth each year.

Frank Fineman with paintings including pictures of Del Boy Trotter, George Best and The Queen.

"I enjoyed it and I found I was starting to get better the more I did it.

"Over the years they have just accumulated and there most be over 300 in the house.

"I just think they would be better off raising funds for Parkinsons UK, if possible, than just gathering dust at home.

"My wife unfortunately suffered from this terrible illness for many years.

Frank Fineman with his painting of wife Ruth

"If I can help raise some money for the charity, with my paintings, that would be really worthwhile.”