Fylde date for author Peter James, creator of Grace, played on TV by John Simm
The author behind the Roy Grace novels recently brought to TV by Blackpool-trained actor John Simm is coming to Fylde.
Peter James will be the guest at a literary lunch organised by Lytham bookshop Plackitt and Booth at Fylde Rugby Club, Ansdell on Monday, September 26.
The novels featuring Brighton copper Det Supt Roy Grace have won Peter more than 40 awards.
To date, he has written 19 Sunday Times No 1 best-sellers, sold more than 21 million copies worldwide and has the books translated into 38 languages. His latest novel in entitled Picture You Dead and he will be talking about it at the lunch in Ansdell as well as signing copies.Everyone attending will receive a welcome drink and signed book on arrival, followed by lunch, author talk and audience question and answer session.Tickets are £35 from the bookshop at 87c Clifton St, Lytham or by calling 01253 796 958. Further details at www.plackittandbooth.co.uk