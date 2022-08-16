Fylde date for author Peter James, creator of Grace, played on TV by John Simm

To date, he has written 19 Sunday Times No 1 best-sellers, sold more than 21 million copies worldwide and has the books translated into 38 languages. His latest novel in entitled Picture You Dead and he will be talking about it at the lunch in Ansdell as well as signing copies.Everyone attending will receive a welcome drink and signed book on arrival, followed by lunch, author talk and audience question and answer session.Tickets are £35 from the bookshop at 87c Clifton St, Lytham or by calling 01253 796 958. Further details at www.plackittandbooth.co.uk