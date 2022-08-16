News you can trust since 1873
Fylde date for author Peter James, creator of Grace, played on TV by John Simm

The author behind the Roy Grace novels recently brought to TV by Blackpool-trained actor John Simm is coming to Fylde.

By Tony Durkin
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 4:55 am
Updated Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 3:30 pm

Peter James will be the guest at a literary lunch organised by Lytham bookshop Plackitt and Booth at Fylde Rugby Club, Ansdell on Monday, September 26.

The novels featuring Brighton copper Det Supt Roy Grace have won Peter more than 40 awards.

Lytham farmer and author Tom Pemberton delights readers at literary lunch
Author Peter James

To date, he has written 19 Sunday Times No 1 best-sellers, sold more than 21 million copies worldwide and has the books translated into 38 languages. His latest novel in entitled Picture You Dead and he will be talking about it at the lunch in Ansdell as well as signing copies.Everyone attending will receive a welcome drink and signed book on arrival, followed by lunch, author talk and audience question and answer session.Tickets are £35 from the bookshop at 87c Clifton St, Lytham or by calling 01253 796 958. Further details at www.plackittandbooth.co.uk

Blackpool-trained actor John Simm plays Peter James' character Roy Grace on TV
