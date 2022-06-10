Tireless volunteers Jon Bamborough, from Anchorsholme, and Fleetwood man Des Lund, were among those presented with Platinum Champions awards by Royal Voluntary Service at the event on Sunday.

Judges were impressed with Jon’s volunteering efforts with Streetlife, a Blackpool Charity providing vulnerable young people with support, shelter and direction.

Des, meanwhile, has been a volunteer in Fleetwood for some 50 years, through his involvement with the town’s Rotary club, his efforts as a blood donor and numerous community activities.

Jon Bamborough at the Platinum Champions event at The Oval, with Alex Jones from The One Show and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

The event, held at The Oval cricket ground, was attended by with VIP guests including Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who presented each of the recipients with their awards, a specially designed pin and certificate.

The Platinum Champions Awards are a national, official Jubilee project launched by Royal Voluntary Service and its President, the Duchess of Cornwall, in honour of the charity’s Patron Her Majesty The Queen and the example she has set in her 70 years of service.

Camilla headed a star-studded judging panel which included Alex Jones, Felicity Kendal, Gethin Jones, Myleene Klass, Ade Adepitan, Tom Read Wilson and Gyles Brandreth to select the Platinum Champions.

Platinum Champion Jon Bamborough with pal and collaborator Brian Reddington, at The Oval

Dad-of-two Jon, 59, of Maitland Avenue, Anchorsholme, who was awarded the MBE for his community work in 2019, said: “It was a real honour to be at such a prolific event amongst all of these amazing volunteers.

“I just volunteer because I love it and I want to make a difference to the lives of the young people that we support, but to be recognised as part of these awards means so much to me.

"One of the best things about this is having had the opportunity to meet so many amazing people who do great things on a voluntary level.”

In his efforts to raise money for Streetlife, Jon and his friend Brian Reddington, have compiled, produced and sold hundreds of compilation music albums over the past few years, raising several thousands of pounds.

Des Lund of Fleetwood with his Platinum Champion award

They also organise the annual Blackpool Music Festival, currently on its ninth year.

Jon and Des were both identified as being among the 70 most outstanding Platinum Champions volunteers and received an exclusive invitation to the special lunch.

Des, 77, of The Ridgeway, Fleetwood, has donated more than 100 pints of blood as a donor over the years.

He was chairman of governors at Fleetwood High School for 25 years and also played a key role in charitable organisations such as the Fielden Trust and the Fleetwood Music and Arts Festival.

Des Lund with Alex Jones at the Platinum Champions event at the Oval.

Des said: “I was surprised and a little overwhelmed to hear I’d been nominated as a Platinum Champion.“I know there are people in Fleetwood who do as much, if not more than me, but I’m proud to receive the award as a representative of all the hardworking groups who do wonderful things in our town.“As a guest at the Big Lunch it was amazing to meet celebrities as well as Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.”