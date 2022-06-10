Blackpool youngsters celebrate after dancing in the Queen's Platinum Jubilee pageant

Students from Skool Of Street danced infront of the Royal family – after months of campaigning to raise funds for travel costs.

Sam Bell-Docherty, co-founder of Skool Of Street, on Back Reads Road, said: “We had the most amazing weekend. The feedback from fellow performers the reaction of the crowd was so surreal. We had to pinch ourselves.”

The youngsters dressed in colourful skeleton costumes, and danced to a live 40-piece Samba band.

They were at the back of a procession called ‘From Tiny Acorns’, choreographed by Mandinga Arts.

Charles Beauchamp, artistic director for Mandinga Arts, said: “The Blackpool dancers are dressed as skeletons. The Dia De Los Muertos (day of the dead) is a celebration of those who have died, and of the cycle of life. It’s a colourful and lively section, and [Manuela] thought they’d be perfect for it.”

The dance troupe joined over 2,500 other performers, dancers, musicians, military personnel, key workers and volunteers for the parade that told the story of the Queen’s 70 year reign.

It was a chance for the talented youths, who come from diverse backgrounds, to represent Blackpool on a global stage.

“We met the town crier in Camden. He told our youngsters that he thought Blackpool was an amazing place, and the best seaside resort in the whole country. We were really chuffed. It’s really important for them to hear that.”