Fylde coast Hindu charity brings community together with celebration event
Diwali is the Hindu festival of lights, and symbolises the spiritual "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance".
The event was staged at Staining Village Hall on Chain Lane and began with a welcome by Chirag Khajuria chair of the Society.
The charity is aimed at highlighting the importance of cohesion between communities, understanding each other's culture and traditions.
After the ‘welcome’, the traditional lighting of lamp ceremony was carried out by by Mayor of Blackpool, Coun Gillian Campbell, Blackpool North and Cleveleys Mr Paul Maynard and Coun Portia Webb.
The party included music, prayer, dance, a DJ and disco, mouth-watering Indian food and lots more.
Mr Khajuria said: “We send an open invitation to local communities, offering to work together sharing values, culture, finding common grounds binding us together. "