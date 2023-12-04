For the third time in five years, a kind-hearted Fleetwood family is staging a free festive dinner for people who may be alone or struggling on Christmas Day.

Heather Johnstone, her mum Christine Johnstone and aunt Gillian Ward are inviting guests to the dinner on December 25 at St Wulstan’s & St Edmund’s School hall on Poulton Road in Fleetwood.

So far they have around 70 guests lined up to attend but Heather says this year they can accommodate more than 100 people and they are keen for families and individuals to get in touch.

Guests are asked to arrive at 11am and dinner is served at noon.

Heather Johnstone (centre) with mum Christine and son Isaac, aged nine

For those struggling to get there, transport is also available.

Mum-of-three Heather, 34, a professional artist and a teacher at Montgomery High School in Bispham, said: "We are fine for volunteers – what we are looking for are more guests to attend.

"We’ve got the message out on social media and have been contacted by people from as far away as Florida and New Zealand, who didn’t realise how distant we were!

Flashback to 2019, when Heather Johnstone (centre) and fellow volunteers made Christmas Day special in Fleetwood

Heather added: "We held a dinner for the community in 2019 and it was such a success, it made so many people’s Christmas special.

“This year we have an amazing venue with a great kitchen and we want to help as many people as possible.

"We know how hard Christmas can be for many whether that’s due to money worries, the loss of a loved-one and loneliness, or through Illness so we are welcoming dinner guests, volunteers, food donations and anything that people can spare to make it a wonderful time for everyone."

Heather said they had been helped by a donations from St Wulstan’s & St Edmund’s RC Church, with other Fleetwood churches making funding pledges as well.

What inspired the festive dinner?

Heather said was originally inspired by the plight of a relative who had to spend Christmas Day in hospital and, despite the best efforts of ward nurses, missed out on all the family festivities.

She added: "I would also like to hear from working families who are still on low wages and struggling in these difficult times, with food and fuel bills rising.

"If saving the cost of the Christmas meal leaves a little extra for presents, it will be worth it.”

Heather said she had been contacted by people from as far afield as York and Ken who wanted to attend the dinner but didn’t realise it was in Fleetwood.

She said: “There are obvious issues all over the country.”