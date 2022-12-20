Tony and Dawn Mitchell, of Larkholme, wrote the adventure story ‘Danny and the Christmas Light’ in the hope it might be enjoyed by children with autism and increase awareness of the condition – and also promote the message that it’s alright to be different.

Musician Tony has also written a song specially for the book which is available to buy on Amazon UK by searching the book title.

Their son Danny, 19, has for many years created his own worlds with little pictures and these became a main inspiration for the book.

Tony and Dawn Mitchell with a copy of their children's book, Danny and the Christmas Light

The couple, who are well known in Fleetwood, also have a younger son, Jack, aged 14.

Dawn, 47,is senior supervisor for portering at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Tony, 55, is well known in music circles across the Fylde coast and beyond as a singer songwriter and guitarist who has also performed with bands such as Fantasia, Kiss of the Gypsy and more recently Kingdom of Deadmen and Boneyard Zombies.

The from cover of the children's book, Danny and the Christmas Light, by Dawn and Tony Mitchell

Dawn said: “Danny was diagnosed with autism at three-and-a-half.

"The story is based on Danny’s life and traits and shows how he uses visual cues in his world.

"I don’t think I’ve ever read a children’s book where the lead character is autistic so that was one of the things that drove us as well.

“I hope it helps all children and other parents learn about autism as well as entertaining children who are autistic.

One of Zohreh Godini's beautiful illustrations in the book, Danny and the Christmas Light

"The book is saying ‘it’s ok to be different’.”

The story is mostly told in lavish illustrations by Zohreh Godini, a children’s illustrator from Iran whom Dawn and Tony discovered on Facebook.

One cold Christmas morning, Danny finds that time has stood still and the school bus is about to take him on an unforgettable journey to a magical Christmas world not too dissimilar to the one that Danny creates in real life.After an amazing adventure and a little Christmas magic, this story leaves a very positive message for all.

One of the biggest challenges was to find an illustrator whose vision was sympathetic to their own.

Another magical image by Zohreh Godini from the children's book Danny and the Christmas Light, by Dawn and Tony Mitchell

Dawn added: “We were so lucky to find Zohreh, her pictures are brilliant.”

