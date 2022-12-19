St Annes Parish Operatic Society (SAPOS) performed ‘Calendar Girls the Musical’ at Lytham’s Lowther Pavilion earlier this year and they decided to produce 50 commemorative calendars for the cast, family and friends.

However, demand for the tastefully photographed calendars has exceeded expectations and they are now hoping to sell the final few copies of the overall 450 print run and raise £1,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support, which has helped so many family and friends of the society.

Miss October in the calendar, Sarah Jane Stone, who also had a leading role in the show, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018. Sarah Jane, who works in the oncology department at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, underwent radiotherapy and a partial mastectomy and reconstruction as part of her treatment.

She said: “This was massive for me after all I’d been through. I was over the moon to get a leading role in the show and then when we decided to do the photo-shoot for the calendar, it was just so exhilarating. It brought all the cast and crew closer together. I think we all learnt things about ourselves, about being ‘you’ and not being ashamed of who we are. It was truly amazing and life-affirming.”

The heart-warming show is based on the smash hit film from 2003, starring Helen Mirren and Julie Walters, and features songs by Gary Barlow. It is based on the real-life Rylstone Women’s Institute members in Yorkshire, who decided to make a nude charity calendar after the death of one of their husbands.

Calendars featuring the SAPOS cast are still available, for a minimum donation of £5.

Mandy Palmer, who also appears in the calendar and was involved in the staging the show, added: “Our ‘Calendar Girls the Musical’ production was very successful and one of the best we’ve done. The calendar started out as a show souvenir for the cast and their families, but the demand for them has been incredible and we have had to keep printing more!

“The photo-shoot is not something we’d normally do, but we all supported each other and when we overcame our nerves, we had a lot of fun and the camaraderie between us was unforgettable. It was so moving for everyone, just like in the film, and everyone said it was a good thing to do, and some even said it was a turning point for them.”

She added: “It also gave us a purpose and was so worthwhile and rewarding. Very few people aren’t affected by cancer, so it’s fantastic for us to help raise as much as we can from selling the calendars for Macmillan, which has supported so many of our society members, family and friends.”

SAPOS are now in final rehearsals for their festive panto Aladdin, which will be staged around St Annes at The Parish Rooms on December 27; St Thomas’ Church Hall on January 7, 2023; and Marton United Reform Church on January 8, 2023. Tickets at all venues are £6 adults and £3 children. For more info on the society, to buy a calendar or for panto tickets and showtimes, contact Mandy Palmer on 07821 626121 or [email protected], or go to https://www.facebook.com/SAPOSStAnnesParishOperaticSociety

