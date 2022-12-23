MHA Starr Hills, on Andell Road South in Ansdell, close to Lytham, decided to transform the old library into a cinema during lockdown as an option of entertainment for residents.

The home provides residential care and support for up to 36 people

There are plenty of choices for residents and staff members to pick from with streaming sites such as Netflix and Amazon Prime also available.

Staff and residents at MHA Starr Hills are all smiles after the opening of the new cinema room

Home manager Tony Lyons says the room was even ‘World Cup Zone’ after the football World Cup kicked off in Qatar.

He said: “During lockdown we started thinking of options and I am very happy with the outcome and personally it's very fulfilling as I now see the finished result.

“We moved the library upstairs and that freed up the space for the cinema room.

“We have applied a real vintage decor in the room with red walls and curtains as well as wood-based items.

“The atmosphere in the room is very much like a cinema, we have a Blu-ray player so residents can watch their favourite movies.

“We have put up famous movie posters to add a little more character and it looks amazing.

“The idea was a little outside the box, which I feel is very important and so far the residents are really enjoying it.

“With the World Cup being held, the room became a World Cup Zone which was great for the football fans we have living here.”

England were sadly knocked out of the tournament in the quarter finals, but footy fans were still able to watch the six-goal thriller between Argentina and France, when Lionel Messi finally lifted the trophy for the South Americans.

Now, with Christmas just days away, there will be plenty of opportunity for residents to watch some festive fare too.

“There is enough room for at least 8-10 residents to enjoy the room together and we have also made it wheelchair friendly.