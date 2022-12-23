Blackpool's BIDCA youngsters enjoying huge success with spectacular Peter Pan ice show for Christmas
A spectacular ice show involving around 60 youngsters from Blackpool and beyond has been thrilling packed audiences in the run up to Christmas.
And it’s been a welcome return for charity group BIDCA (Blackpool Ice Drome Charities Association), which has been staging these shows for more than 80 years until the Covid pandemic pulled the shutters down on the 2020 an 2021 productions.
But now the spectacle is back and the hard-working young cast of ice skaters have been performing a dazzling ice rendition of favourite Peter Pan since December 10.
They have sold-out matinee shows today (Friday December 23 and and Christmas Eve but a few tickets are still left for their final show on Boxing Day (Monday December 26).
The talented youngsters not only perform breathtaking routines on the ice but bring these classic stories to life, attired in brilliant costumes.
They are breathing new life into JM Barrie’s classic story about the little boy who never grew up, and his adventures with Wendy, Tinkerbell the mischievous fairy, the Lost Boys and, of course, the dastardly Captain Hook.All the routines are set to catchy music and songs.
Sarah Holyhead, child welfare officer for BIDCA, said: “It’s so good to be back and the children have loved every minute of putting on the shows each day.
"The audiences have been great, too – they’ve cheered the goodies and booed the baddies and have really been engaged with the shows.
“These shows really are magical, they have the lot and mums and dads are so proud to see the amazing things their children do on the ice.”
Money which BIDCA raises will go towards good children’s causes on the Fylde coast, with previous shows raising money for Brian House Children’s Hospice, Boathouse Youth and various primary school projects.The youngsters in the show are aged four to 18 and are meeting at least twice a week to rehearse the sparkling show, under the guidance of choreographer and producer David Walsingham.
Tickets for the production cost £12.50 each.For further information and to obtain tickets for this year’s show, visit: