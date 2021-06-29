Funnyman Phil’s The Snots are back in second book

‘The Snots and the Snot Rocket’ features the same characters as his first book ‘The Snots’, which was published in early 2019 and is similarly aimed at the five to 11 age group as well as again being illustrated by Cumbria-based artist Tim Stead.

Lytham-based Phil was delighted at how his first book went down and hopes this new volume, available in paperback and e-book from July 1, proves just as popular.

He said: “It’s an adventure with an educational twist that involves space and planets which I am sure kids will absolutely love.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phil Walker (left) with illustrator Tim Stead at the launch of the first book about The Snots

“It again involves a family of Snots – Mummy, Daddy and their son Sid – that live up the nose of a boy called Billy.

“In this adventure we meet some new family members and also find out a bit more about Billy. The detail, along with great humour Tim adds to each page, really makes the story come alive. During lockdown, we both really had so much fun putting this together and are really looking forward to hearing what everyone thinks about it.

“We are also looking forward to getting back out there on tour with the book. We had a lot of fun before the pandemic, touring around schools, book festivals and libraries with The Snots, where it proved very popular with primary school children.

The cover of the new book.

“We are beginning with a few live dates in the summer holidays and if all goes to plan hopefully there will be loads more come autumn.”

Along with glowing reviews, and a great reception from the target audience at live events, Phil’s first book was also voted into the top 100 best friendship books of all time by the Book Authority.

“The reception was great last time and I hope this proves just as popular,” said Phil.

Any schools wishing to invite Phil to visit with the new book can contact him through his website www.phil-walker.com

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.