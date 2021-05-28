Phil Walker joins Lytham Hall's Leno outdoor play cast

Naturally Insane! The Life of Dan Leno will play two performances at Lytham Hall on Friday, July 9 as part of the biggest season yet of outdoor plays in the grounds of the venue.

Phil is joining the cast as Doctor Savage – the doctor who treated Dan Leno at Camberwell Asylum in the last months of his life.

Savage is an unconventional character who has no idea how to treat Dan and his mental health issues.

Phil Walker

Phil, who is bringing his popular comedy bill Woofers to the Hall on Saturday, June 12, joins comedian, TV star and radio presenter Steve Royle in the title role, while Steve’s wife Janet Maher will play Nurse Kelly, a character who enjoys spending time with her famous ‘private’ patient.

Phil said: “I’m thrilled to have been asked to be part of this production. It is such a great story and presents a fantastic insight into the life of Dan Leno but it’s also a play we can have a lot of fun with.

“The setting of Lytham Hall is perfect for Naturally Insane! and I’m really looking forward to these two very special performances.”

Written by Blackpool-based playwright David Slattery-Christy, Naturally Insane! The Life of Dan Leno is set in Camberwell Asylum in the last weeks of Dan Leno’s life as he reflects on his life and career.

A legend of his time, Dan Leno developed his skills as an artist in the Northern and Lancashire music halls before becoming a huge celebrity in London theatres. He also established his name as the pre-eminent pantomime star at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane, where he created some iconic dame roles and became a favourite of King Edward VII and the Royal family.

Following the Lytham Hall performances, plans are currently being made to showcase Naturally Insane! at London’s Criterion Theatre later in the year.

Ticket details at www.lythamhall.org.uk or www.ticketsource.co.uk

