Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The family of one of Blackpool's best loved DJs have announced funeral arrangements following his sudden death in January.

Darrell Carr - aka DJ Devil - died unexpectedly on January 20, leading to a flood of tributes from those who had worked alongside him during his 20-plus years behind the decks at some of the resort's biggest nightclubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His funeral will take place next week and his family have welcomed friends and former colleagues to join them in celebrating his life.

Darrell's family and friends will come together on Thursday, February 15 at 11.30am for his wake at Lytham Park Crematorium, followed by a celebration of his life at Stanley Ward Conservative Club in Common Edge Road from around 1pm.

They will come together on Thursday, February 15 at 11.30am for his wake at Lytham Park Crematorium, followed by a celebration of his life at Stanley Ward Conservative Club in Common Edge Road from around 1pm.

People are invited to wear anything red or Liverpool FC attire, if they wish, as Darrell was a huge supporter of the Merseyside club.

For those who would like to follow the funeral cortege to the crematorium, his family have shared the route which they will take that morning.

The route which Darrell's funeral cortege will take on its way to Lytham Park Crematorium on Thursday, February 15

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On behalf of the family, Darrell's niece Lucy said she would like to thank everyone for their support since his passing.

She said: "We would like to thank everyone for their incredible support and donations on the GoFundMe that I set up to make this possible.

"I know Bernie and Darrell’s children have been touched by the outpouring of love received.

"Darrell’s mum and dad, sister Karen, brother Tim and their families also wish to thank everyone for their phenomenal support over the past two weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"People’s kind words and generosity show just how much my uncle Darrell was loved by all and a true legend."