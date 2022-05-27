The team from the Highfield Road branch are trying to raise as much money as possible for the charity Cash for Kids and will be outside the shop with their shammy leathers and collecting buckets.

Shannon Varey, who works at the branch, said: “Cash for Kids Day is a charity aimed at trying reduce poverty, especially for those who have been pushed into it by the pandemic.

The team are ready to start their car wash for charity

"Any amount people can give today will be very much appreciated.”

The staff at the estate agents are also running a ‘100 streets’ card game with a cash prize, as part of their fundraising.

They will fundraising until 5pm today.

A big supporter of the team is prolific Blackpool fundraiser Ryan Smith, who said: “It’s a really worthwhile cause.”

Visit the funding page at: