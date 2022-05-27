Darcy Shea, 8, was last seen outside St Cuthbert’s Primary School in Lightfoot Avenue shortly before 9am on Friday (May 27).

​Police said they believed Darcy left with a woman thought to be Jane Prior, 60, possibly in a blue Mitsubishi Colt car – registration SP56 RHO.

Supt Becky Smith, of West Police, said: “While there is no suggestion that Darcy is at any immediate risk we are growing more and more concerned about her welfare as time goes on.

“Jane Prior and Darcy are known to one another but Jane did not have permission to take her from the school and we need to find them both as soon as we can.”

​Darcy is described as white with blond hair that was tied up in a ponytail.

She was last seen wearing a royal blue cardigan with a St Cuthbert’s school badge, a white polo shirt, skirt and white socks.

Jane Prior has links to Preston and North Wales but it was thought she was still in the local area.

Police urged anyone who saw anything suspicious at the school or who spotted Darcy in the company of an older woman to get in contact.

“Jane, please get in touch with us,” Supt Becky Smith added.

“It is obvious that you care for Darcy but as time goes on her family are understandably becoming increasingly concerned and as a mother I would urge you to make contact with us urgently and return Darcy as she too will be confused.

“Whatever the reasons are that have led to this incident today, we will listen to you and look to give you any support that you need.

“I have specially trained officers ready to take your call now so please call us on 07929 764987.”

Officers said they were carrying out searches and conducting a number of enquiries to try and find the pair.