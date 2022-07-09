The event is being run by the Friends of Memorial Park between 11am and 3pm today, (Saturday July 9) and includes rides, stalls, games and a variety of stalls.

Last the park’s play area was boosted by a £37,500 revamp with new bespoke equipment, such as a multi-unit climbing frame, an inclusive roundabout suitable for all abilities and a revolving cup seat.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Friends of the Memorial Park in Fleetwood have organised a fun day today (Saturday July 9)

The money for this first phase was provided by a grant of £29,500 from the Lancashire Environment Fund, a donation of £5,212 from the Friends group and funding of £2,788 from Wyre Council.

Fundraising for the second phase is now under way, with hopes of providing play equipment for older children and families, including a ‘swing boat’ which can accommodate a family of four in one go.

Iain Johnston, vice chairman of the Friends of Memorial Park, said: “This is our opening event fund raising for our Phase 2 project, which is aimed at looking to get equipment for whole families and multiple users, more suited to older children and teenagers.

"We will also look to make a Trim Trail along the grass bank along the western side of the play area.

"In the meantime we will continue to raise funds so we can get the ball rolling.”

Money raised from stalls today will support the fund.