The full shortlist nominations for the 2025 British Soap Awards have been revealed and it includes Lancashire actress Nicola Wheeler.

Emmerdale and EastEnders soaps picked up 13 nominations each, with Coronation Street and Hollyoaks both gaining 11 nominations.

Viewers will have the opportunity to vote on the winners of four categories - Best British Soap, Best Leading Performer, Villain of the Year, and Best Comedy Performance.

12 other awards will also be handed out when the ceremony takes place on Saturday, May 31.

Jane McDonald returns to host the ceremony at the Hackney Empire, which will air on ITV1 and ITVX at some point in June, with a transmission date expected to be announced soon.

Jane McDonald will host the British Soap Awards 2025.

Alongside the 16 awards handed out on the night, the recipients of the Outstanding Achievement Award and the Tony Warren Award, which celebrates Outstanding Achievement off-screen, will also be revealed.

Here’s a full list of this years nominees and how to vote:

Best British Soap (viewer voted)

Coronation Street

Eastenders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

Best Leading Performer (viewer voted)

Lacey Turner (Stacey Slater, Eastenders)

Kellie Bright (Linda Carter, Eastenders)

Eden Taylor-Draper (Belle Dingle, Emmerdale)

Beth Cordingly (Ruby Miligan, Emmerdale)

Villain of the Year (viewer voted)

Calum Lill (Joel Deering, Coronation Street)

Navin Chowdhry (Nish Panesar, Eastenders)

Ned Porteous (Joe Tate, Emmerdale)

Tyler Conti (Abe Fielding, Hollyoaks)

Best Comedy Performance (viewer voted)

Jack P Shepherd (David Platt, Coronation Street)

Patsy Palmer (Bianca Jackson, Eastenders)

Nicola Wheeler (Nicola King, Emmerdale)

Nicole Barber-Lane (Myra McQueen, Hollyoaks)

Best Family

The Platts (Coronation Street)

The Slaters (Eastenders)

The Dingles (Emmerdale)

The Osbornes (Hollyoaks)

Best Dramatic Performance

Peter Ash (Paul Foreman, Coronation Street)

Steve McFadden (Phil Mitchell, Eastenders)

Eden Taylor-Draper (Belle Dingle, Emmerdale)

Isabelle Smith (Frankie Osborne, Hollyoaks)

Best Single Episode

Mason's death (Coronation Street)

Phil's psychosis: the Mitchells in 1985 (Eastenders)

April's life on the streets (Emmerdale)

Hollyoaks time jump (Hollyoaks)

Best On-Screen Partnership

Alison King and Vicky Myers (Carla Connor and Lisa Swain, Coronation Street)

Rudolph Walker and Angela Wynter (Patrick and Yolande Trueman, Eastenders)

William Ash and Beth Cordingly (Caleb and Ruby Miligan, Emmerdale)

Nathaniel Dass and Oscar Curtis (Dillon Ray and Lucas Hay, Hollyoaks)

Best Newcomer

Jacob Roberts (Kit Green, Coronation Street)

Laura Doddington (Nicola Mitchell, Eastenders)

Shebz Miah (Kammy Hadiq, Emmerdale)

Isabelle Smith (Frankie Osborne, Hollyoaks)

Best Storyline

Paul's battle with MND (Coronation Street)

Phil Mitchell: Hypermasculinity in crisis (Eastenders)

Belle and Tom - Domestic Abuse (Emmerdale)

Sibling sexual abuse (Hollyoaks)

Best Young Performer

Will Flanagan (Joseph Winter-Brown, Coronation Street)

Sonny Kendall (Tommy Moon, Eastenders)

Amelia Flanagan (April Windsor, Emmerdale)

Noah Holdsworth (Oscar Osborne, Hollyoaks)

Scene of the Year

Mason's death (Coronation Street)

Angie Watts' shock return (Eastenders)

Amy's deathly plunge reveals a grisly secret (Emmerdale)

Mercedes confronts her mortality (Hollyoaks)

How can I vote?

Public voting on the first four categories in the list is now open via the British Soap Awards website.

Voting will close at 5pm on Friday, May 30.