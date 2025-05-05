Eastenders star Cheryl Fergison to headline Ellesmere Port Pride Festival
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Actress Cheryl is best known for playing Heather Trott in the BBC soap EastEnders from 2007 until 2012 but since then has appeared in a variety of TV shows and theatre productions, most notably the sitcoms Big School (2014) and Hard Cell (2022).
Recently it was announced that the 59-year-old TV star will be headlining a pride event in the North West later this year.
Below is everything you need to know.
Which event will Cheryl be headlining?
The Eastender’s icon, who moved to the Fylde Coast eight years ago and now lives in Cleveleys with her husband and son, will headline Ellesmere Port Pride 2025 later this year.
The event takes place at the Ellesemere Port Civic Hall on October 25 between 1pm and 7pm.
Who else will be performing?
Hosting Ellesmere Port Pride 2025 will be Cardiff based Drag Queen Dixie Normous.
The other peformers are then X Factor finalist Sami Brookes, Australian recording artist Kelly Wilde, as well as singer Kyle Finn and PJ Taylor.
What has been said about the event?
Posting about the Ellesemere Port Pride on Facebook, organisers said: “ We have done all the hardwork. All you have to do is get your ticket, share or tag. Let’s make this an event we can all be proud of. As it’s a family event it’s not your typical pride event. So it’s for everyone!
“If you are not ready for having a good time or supporting an amazing pride event then as you have choices you don’t have to attend. Anyone that does attend will have a really good time and will come year after year! We guarantee it will get better and better! Bigger and Bigger. By supporting this event you will be supporting local businesses too.”
Where can I get tickets and how much are they?
Tickets are available here.
They cost between £9.38 and £11.55 although under 16s go free.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.