Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lancashire based Eastenders icon Cheryl Fergison has been announced as the headliner of a North West pride event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Actress Cheryl is best known for playing Heather Trott in the BBC soap EastEnders from 2007 until 2012 but since then has appeared in a variety of TV shows and theatre productions, most notably the sitcoms Big School (2014) and Hard Cell (2022).

Recently it was announced that the 59-year-old TV star will be headlining a pride event in the North West later this year.

Below is everything you need to know.

The actress is also hosting 'An evening with' event at the Blackpool Grand on Aug 23 | submit

Which event will Cheryl be headlining?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Eastender’s icon, who moved to the Fylde Coast eight years ago and now lives in Cleveleys with her husband and son, will headline Ellesmere Port Pride 2025 later this year.

The event takes place at the Ellesemere Port Civic Hall on October 25 between 1pm and 7pm.

Who else will be performing?

Hosting Ellesmere Port Pride 2025 will be Cardiff based Drag Queen Dixie Normous.

The other peformers are then X Factor finalist Sami Brookes, Australian recording artist Kelly Wilde, as well as singer Kyle Finn and PJ Taylor.

Read More Headliners announced for The British Country Music Festival & it includes Brittney Spencer

What has been said about the event?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posting about the Ellesemere Port Pride on Facebook, organisers said: “ We have done all the hardwork. All you have to do is get your ticket, share or tag. Let’s make this an event we can all be proud of. As it’s a family event it’s not your typical pride event. So it’s for everyone!

“If you are not ready for having a good time or supporting an amazing pride event then as you have choices you don’t have to attend. Anyone that does attend will have a really good time and will come year after year! We guarantee it will get better and better! Bigger and Bigger. By supporting this event you will be supporting local businesses too.”

Where can I get tickets and how much are they?

Tickets are available here.

They cost between £9.38 and £11.55 although under 16s go free.