Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The headline acts for the highly anticipated British Country Music Festival have been revealed and below is everything you need to know.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

American country star Brittney Spencer will fly to the UK to exclusively headline The British Country Music Festival 2025, alongside the UK-born talents Sam Palladio and Janet Devlin.

Taking place from August 29-31 at the historic Winter Gardens in Blackpool, The British Country Music Festival will be Spencer’s first-ever international festival headline performance. She will top Saturday’s bill, with Sam Palladio and Janet Devlin securing the Friday and Sunday headline slots respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who are the headliners?

Brittney Spencer | Jimmy Fontaine

Brittney Spencer has gained significant recognition recently for her feature on the track Blackbird from Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter album, which has surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify.

Spencer released her own debut album, My Stupid Life in 2024 and has firmly established herself as a rising star in the country genre, having shared stages with Jason Isbell, Willie Nelson, Reba, Bobby Weir and Maren Morris to name a few.

She’s also performed the National Anthem at The 148th Kentucky Derby, the Preakness in 2022 alongside Megan Thee Stallion and Lauryn Hill, and the 2023 NFL Draft.

Sam Palladio | submit

Sam Palladio is perhaps best known by country music fans for his role in ABC's hit drama Nashville, which attracted 5 million viewers weekly across its six seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cornwall native has built his music career in Nashville over the past decade and has recently released his debut album, which features Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett and Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil, both of whom performed with Sam on his recent tour.

Janet Devlin | submit

Northern Irish singer/songwriter Janet Devlin shot to fame in the UK as a finalist on 2011’s X Factor.

Since then she has established herself as a unique artist blending folk, pop, and acoustic influences.

She has recently entered a new chapter, heading to Martina McBride’s iconic Blackbird Studio in Nashville to record her new country-rock album Emotional Rodeo, collaborating with a team of seasoned musicians including legends like Charlie McCoy and Rob McNelley, who have worked with icons such as Johnny Cash and Dolly Parton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What can we expect from the festival?

Now in its sixth year, The British Country Music Festival is an independent, indoor, metropolitan festival that celebrates the best UK singer songwriters in country, Americana and roots music and embraces all the sub genres that are emerging and attracting a new audience.

It was launched to provide a platform to celebrate the songwriting skills of UK’s grassroots artists and the role that the Anglo-Celtic settlers had back in the 18th century when they took fiddle players, folk songs and story tellers to the Appalachian mountains.

The festival is held across four stages at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens, with The Empress Ballroom housing its main stage.

It has hosted a diverse list of UK country artists over the years including Wildwood Kin, Ward Thomas, Graham Nash, Nathan Carter and Kezia Gill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More I'm going to entertain you says Pete Waterman ahead of his Lytham Festival set

The British Country Music Festival also continues its commitment to championing female artists in the country music scene, maintaining its dedication to the PRS Keychange pledge with a gender-balanced lineup that leans toward female performers.

Since its inception in 2019, the festival has featured more female then male headliners, setting it apart from many other country music festivals, particularly in the US market.

What has been said about the festival?

Promoter Martin Blore, from Fit The Bill, said: “We're delighted to bring Brittney Spencer to the UK for what will be a landmark moment in our festival's history. Her exclusive headline appearance, alongside homegrown talents Sam Palladio and Janet Devlin, perfectly represents our commitment to showcasing the very best in both international and UK country music.

“Over the past six years, I’ve witnessed a remarkable evolution in UK country music - from songwriting to production values - with our artists crafting a distinctly contemporary and cooler version of country that stands confidently alongside American styles. The UK now boasts its own vibrant country scene that’s fresh and authentic and Nashville is increasingly reaching out to collaborate with UK songwriters. It’s only a matter of time before major labels and the wider music industry fully recognise and embrace this surge in homegrown talent.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The large crowd at the British Country Music Festival 2024.

What have the headliners said?

Brittney Spencer said: “I’m so excited to get back to the UK this year! I have a deep love and appreciation for the vibes, music and culture in this part of the world. I hope to see some old friends and fans, and to meet some new ones. I usually hang out at merch after my sets. Come say hey to a fellow Britt!”

Sam Palladio said: “I’m so excited to headline the Friday night of this fantastic festival. It’s been exciting to watch country and Americana blossom in the UK over the last few years. I feel very privileged to be part of that growth through my years on the TV show Nashville and to be now putting out music that feels authentic to me as both a British artist and one who’s been hugely influenced by a decade of living in Tennessee.

“I love how the country genre is expanding and the lines are blurring between pop, country and rock, giving me the platform to make music that can exist in all those worlds. I can’t wait to meet some new faces and make some serious noise this summer in Blackpool.”

Janet Devlin added: “I am absolutely thrilled to headline on Sunday at The British Country Music Festival! I've listened to country music since I was a little girl and I have to pinch myself that I’m releasing in this genre. Having recorded my new album in Nashville, performing it live is just so special. I’m really looking forward to performing alongside the other great artists at the festival; this is such an amazing way to bring more country music to fans in the UK!”