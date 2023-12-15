News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Friends of Solaris Park expose craft market stall holders scam

Scammers who advertised a fake craft market post in a bid to cheat would-be stallholders out of cash deposits have been exposed.
By Emma Downey
Published 15th Dec 2023, 14:51 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Posts were shared in local Facebook groups promoting a January 2024 craft market at The Solaris Centre, New South Promenade in Blackpool.

The ‘organisers’ said they were looking for stallholders for the ‘big event’ on January 27-28 at £30 each.

The event was said to be taking place from 8am to 5pm.

Friends of Solaris Park have exposed a fake post doing the rounds on social media asking for craft market stall holders at £30 each next month at the Solaris Centre in BlackpoolFriends of Solaris Park have exposed a fake post doing the rounds on social media asking for craft market stall holders at £30 each next month at the Solaris Centre in Blackpool
Friends of Solaris Park have exposed a fake post doing the rounds on social media asking for craft market stall holders at £30 each next month at the Solaris Centre in Blackpool
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Aware that Facebook group admins might become suspicious of the post, the shameless swindler even made an effort to appear genuine by adding their own warning about scams doing the rounds on social media.

"For some reasons commenting might be turned off. Be wary of current scams in the market.”

Read More
Lancashire Police give update on sexual harassment probe involving heart consult...

Secretary and events manager for Friends of Solaris Park Rossalyn Tindall urged people not to get caught out and to contact the venue mentioned in the post for confirmation.

She said: “The reason we know that these posts are scams is after contacting Solaris Centre reception to ask if the building has been booked by someone to an hold event.

Hide Ad

"Anyone can pay to book out rooms at Solaris Centre, if they want to book an outside space they need to contact Blackpool Council Park Services. The scams seem to be picking up on events we post and pick dates that we have not.”

Related topics:ScammersFacebookBlackpool