Scammers who advertised a fake craft market post in a bid to cheat would-be stallholders out of cash deposits have been exposed.

Posts were shared in local Facebook groups promoting a January 2024 craft market at The Solaris Centre, New South Promenade in Blackpool.

The ‘organisers’ said they were looking for stallholders for the ‘big event’ on January 27-28 at £30 each.

The event was said to be taking place from 8am to 5pm.

Aware that Facebook group admins might become suspicious of the post, the shameless swindler even made an effort to appear genuine by adding their own warning about scams doing the rounds on social media.

"For some reasons commenting might be turned off. Be wary of current scams in the market.”

Secretary and events manager for Friends of Solaris Park Rossalyn Tindall urged people not to get caught out and to contact the venue mentioned in the post for confirmation.

She said: “The reason we know that these posts are scams is after contacting Solaris Centre reception to ask if the building has been booked by someone to an hold event.

