The concerts, under the banner Sounds In The Square, will be held in the amphitheatre at the heart of St Annes Square on Tuesdays from noon to 2pm over 22 weeks from May 3 to September 27 inclusive and will feature a variety of performers, offering musical genres ranging including classical, soul and favourites from the 1960s to 1980s .

First up on May 3 is female vocalist Emma-Louise Jackson, wile those in the spotlight over the following weeks will include include classical crossover artist Stephen Maycock and singers Jodie Hamblett and Lee Lambert, crooner Steve Kay and variety performer Carl De Rome.

Meanwhile, the Town Council is also promoting the return of monthly brass band concerts to Ashton Gardens on Sunday afternoon, starting this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The amphitheatre in St Annes Square will be the venue for the free Tuesday concerts

The free event is called Brass In The Grass, features Blackpool Bras, and will also be held on June 19, July 3, August 7 and September 4.

The musical treats are organised by the Town Council’s Community and Neighbourhood working group and Town Council chairman Coun Gavin Harrison said: “Both events are free to residents and kick off what looks to be a wonderful summer of music within St. Annes.

"I look forward to attending what is sure to be a vibrant atmosphere.”