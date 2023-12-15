Tickets have gone on sale for the new Showtown museum and the good news is that entry is FREE for Blackpool residents.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chief Executive, Liz Moss said: “We’re incredibly excited to announce that tickets are now on sale for Blackpool’s Showtown Museum as we draw one step closer to our official opening date in March.

“Showtown promises to be a fun experience for all the family and there is something for all ages to explore and enjoy, with lots of things which will surprise and delight people who don’t know much about Blackpool, as well as those who think they do!"

Who can get free tickets to Showtown?

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you pay council tax to Blackpool Council, then you and your family can access the museum’s exhibitions, events and facilities for free.

Showtown will also offer free trips for Blackpool schools, as part of its wider education and engagement programmes.

How much will tickets cost for Showtown?

Tickets cost £15 for adults and £11.50 for children, and are valid for a whole year meaning that visitors can return as many times as they like!

Will there be any discounts available?

Discounted tickets are available for students with free entry for seniors and carers.

When does Showtown open?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening in March 2024, Showtown will celebrate the seaside, circus, magic, dance shows and Blackpool’s world-famous Illuminations, as well as some of the people who have helped make the town famous

Membership for Showtown

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool Heritage and Museum Trust, aims to deliver engagement programmes which foster knowledge, understanding, appreciation and enjoyment of the history and heritage of Blackpool.

To support these endeavours, a membership donation option is available costing £75 which will give members a host of benefits including, free fast track admission, invitations to special events, and exclusive access to all of the latest Showtown 'behind the scenes' news.

An 'exciting milestone' for Showtown

Leader of Blackpool Council, Councillor Lynn Williams, said: “This is an exciting milestone in the highly anticipated launch of Showtown, which will offer a new kind of experience for residents and visitors to enjoy and perfectly complements the existing attractions for which Blackpool is widely recognised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re looking forward to seeing the attraction open in March and show the world the very best that Blackpool has to offer!”

Owned and operated by the Blackpool Heritage and Museum Trust, Showtown is a charity funded project, with many dedicated sponsors, and is set to attract over 200,000 visitors each year.

Advertisement Hide Ad