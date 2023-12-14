A brand new tourism documentary looks at the changing fortunes of Blackpool, and some of the new attractions coming in 2024.

The seaside resort in Lancashire, once synonymous with drunken hen and stag nights, is smartening up its act, and the future is looking bright.

In a special 24 minute documentary, reporter Lucinda Herbert explores some of the recent developments in the town centre, and looks forward to brand new attractions opening in 2024.

Lucinda visits the Showtown site for a preview of what's going to be in the new museum dedicated to Blackpool showbiz and heritage, for the feature on new freeview channel, ShotsTV.

Lawrence Llwelyn Bowen shares his expert insight into the Blackpool Illuminations.

Traders share their views on the newly renovated Abingdon Street Market, and Lucinda takes a tour around Blackpool Grand Theatre, who bring some of the best national touring shows to the resort.

The ShotsTV presenter also visits the award-winning Stanley Park to see how they are keeping up with modern tastes - including a look around their recently developed purpose-built skate park.

Is Blackpool on the up?

Watch the full documentary to find out.