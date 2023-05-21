News you can trust since 1873
Foxhall Football Club broken into for the second time as staff say: "not again!"

A football club in Blackpool has been broken into and vandalised once more as deflated staff say: “not again”.

By Emma Downey
Published 21st May 2023, 15:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st May 2023, 15:35 BST

Members of Foxhall Football Club in Blackpool have vented their frustration after their goal compound was broken into again. They are now appealing for information.

A spokesperson said: “Sadly we have been hit by mindless vandals again! The compound in which we store the goals has been broken into and the goals /equipment in there damaged.

“We have also had kids breaking in to the site where the new clubhouse is getting built and climbing on the roof. This is done by local children so if anyone has any information please can you let us know and also if parents / guardians can please talk to your children if they go on Fishers Field. We are a small local club who cannot afford to keep fixing and replacing damage caused by local kids”.

