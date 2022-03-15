More than 1,500 beacons will light up throughout the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man and overseas to celebrate the platinum anniversary of the Queen’s coronation, which took place on June 3 1953. The main beacon will be lit in a special ceremony at Buckingham Palace and the occasion will be marked in Wyre with a beacon lighting at The Mount in Fleetwood.

Between Thursday, June 2, and Sunday, June 5, the Council has annouced outdoor theatre performances of Alice in Wonderland will form part of the jubilee celebrations, with times and locations to be announced.

Residents of the borough can also take part in the Big Jubilee Lunch on June 5, where communities gather for celebrations of all sizes, from big street parties and picnics to coffee mornings and back garden barbecues.

The Mount Pavilion in Fleetwood will light up to celebrate the jubilee

A Wyre Council spokesman warned: “You may need to apply for a road closure if you want to hold a party in your street… Please make your application at least six weeks before the date of your street party. If we receive an application after this time we may not be able to process it in time.”

A simple application for a road closure will be required if the party is on a cul-de-sac and is to be attended by friends and family only. A full application is needed if the party is on a minor road with two or more junctions nearby, if there is frequent passing traffic, if people who do not live on the road park there, or if the road is a bus route.

People who want to use council-owned land to hold a public Platinum Jubilee event will need to complete a use of land application form.

As well as street parties, people can take part in ‘The Queen’s Green Canopy’, a unique tree planting initiative which invites people from across the United Kingdom to ‘plant a tree for the Jubilee’ any time between March and October this year.