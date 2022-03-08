Chaucer Primary School planted an oak tree in its court yard for the Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC), which invites individuals, groups and schools to ‘plant a tree for the jubilee’.

The school invited Helen Broughton MBE, a deputy lieutenant of Lancashire, to attend for the special occasion, which also saw a plaque placed in front of the tree.

The special oak tree is planted at Chaucer Primary School, in Fleetwood

Chaucer head teacher, Claire Murphy, said: “We were encouraged to play our part to enhance our environment by planting a tree during the official planting season.

"We were privileged when Helen came to the school because we were the only one in Fleetwood to be visited.

"The children took part in a presentation about the Queen and her reign over the past 70 years.

"This was followed by the ceremonial tree planting.

"We were very proud to take part in this historical event and we are looking forward to watching the tree grow and one day Chaucer children will be able to see the tree and remember the Jubilee and the message of sustainability.”

Helen Broughton said: “The Queen’s Green Canopy is a brilliant project and a wonderful way to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.”

In June this year, Queen Elizabeth II will celebrate 70 years on the throne, the longest reign of any monarch in the UK.