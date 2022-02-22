Fleetwood set for a Platinum Jubilee party in June

Organisations in the town are working together to plan the event, following a meeting last week at the town’s North Euston Hotel, in which ideas for the big day were discussed.

The event will take its cue from Fleetwood’s Diamond Jubilee event in 2012, when the whole town came together to celebrate that milestone.

This year’s spectacle will take place in the Marine Gardens on Saturday June 4, from noon until 6pm and Fleetwood Town Council has set aside £20,000 to cover the costs of the event.

Fleetwood is staging a Platinum Jubilee event this year - similar to this one for the Diamond Jubilee back in 2012

There will be live entertainment drawing on the diverse talent from the town itself, a scarecrow competition based on the jubilee theme, as well as stalls and games.

The idea of a ‘battle of the pubs’ is being looked at, as well as beach games (weather allowing), and youth groups such as the Scouts would also be involved.

Margaret Lund, a Rotarian in Fleetwood, chaired last week’s meeting and said: “The fact that the Queen marks 70 years on the throne this year is remarkable, she has done a sterling job.

“We are looking to organise a similar event to the Diamond Jubilee 10 years ago, which was a great success.

“Organisations across Fleetwood have all come together and, with the town’s well known community spirit, we are all looking to stage something historic.

“We want all age groups involved and we’re hoping to include care homes as