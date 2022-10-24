Jane, 54, who went on to become a boxing promotor in Bristol for a time, is now returning home more regularly and felt the town needed a similar group for women.

She first gained national attention in 1995 when she became the first professional women’s boxer in the UK, after scoring a sensational knock-out win over the British Boxing Board of Control who were opposed to granting her a pro licence.

The Chill Lounge girls (from left): Pat Chappels, Donna Bailey, Jane Couch, Kath McKenna, Angela Larson and Joyce Powell

Jane, known as the Fleetwood Assassin, then became a five times world champ at lightweight and light welterweight and was awarded the MBE in 2007.

Although she still lives in Bristol, the proud Fleetwoodite plans to return to her home town permanently.

The group is called the Chill Lounge and meets at the Men’s Shed base on Manor Road, Fleetwood, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 5pm until 8pm.

Jane said: “I bumped into a old friend in the summer and he told me about the Men’s Shed group he is involved with and how well it was doing.

Jane Couch was awarded the MBE in 2007

"When I asked him if there were any groups for women, he said there weren’t and why didn’t I start one!

"I thought it was a good idea because mental health is a big issue at the moment and people shouldn’t be alone and isolated.

“I contacted some of my old mates to help me set it up and there are a few meetings each week now. Everyone is welcome to drop in.”

One of the woman, Fiona English, is even helping the others learn sign language, and there is also a relaxed games night each week.

One of the members of the new group, Pat Chappels said: “It’s such a friendly group, they really make you welcome here!”

Jane added: “We're hoping to get more things going when we all have time in the future. It's just great to have something for the girls and Men’s Shed have given us massive support.”