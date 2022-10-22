Joe Gillett, 34, and brother Andy, 41, from Wrea Green, signed up to take part in Manchester’s Tough Mudder on Sunday, October 23 in aid of mental health charity, Asto Clinics. The pair, who are directors of Gillett Environmental in Lytham which trades as Lytham St Annes Skip Hire, have been busy preparing for the gruelling challenge.

Joe said: “The course is 10km through muddy terrain with 20 obstacles. We have both been doing a lot of boxing training, running and general weights workouts in preparation.

“We would like to raise awareness of Asto too having seen personally how life saving their services are.

Joe (left) and Andy Gillett, from Wrea Green, who are taking on a Tough Mudder challenge in aid of Asto Clinics

"OCD is commonly known for its stereotypical hand washing and tidiness, but there is much more to the condition.

"It can limit a person’s ability to live a full and happy life.

“Asto helps individuals get the specialist therapy they need.”

