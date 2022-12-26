Former world champ boxer Jane Couch MBE organised pet supply donation drive for RSPCA Fylde branch in Fleetwood
A Fylde animal shelter has thanked former world boxing champ Jane Couch MBE and her women’s support group for donating items that will help keep abandoned pets warm and comfortable this Christmas.
Jane, 54, organised the collection with ladies at The Chill Lounge in Fleetwood, which she set up in October 2022.
The group collected toys, blankets, dog coats, beds, food and other items and took them to the RSPCA Fylde branch, on Albert Street on Christmas Eve.
Liz Rawson RSPCA Fylde branch trustee, said: “[We’re] very grateful to the group and their support as there is need with in the local area to help the animals in the care of the RSPCA branch. Animals are often over looked even though there is clearly a need now more than ever to help them.”
Up to October 2022, RSPCA rescuers dealt with 13,159 incidents of abandonment – up from 10,519 for the same time period the previous year.